CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk Wth Criminal Intent To Commit Murder

1.78K reads
Leave a comment
42nd Annual McDonald's All American Games

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is potentially facing years behind bars in Georgia after a judge in Atlanta found probable cause to charge him with criminal intent to commit murder amongst other charges.

The charges stem from a February 5 incident where Durk and others were allegedly invoved in a shooting outside The Varsity in downtown Atlanta. A detective working the case says the rapper is seen on video shooting a man near the restauraunt while he was driving.

Durk turned himself in earlier this month as he and a co-defenat were facing attempted murder charges along with charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault and more. An aggravated assault with intent to murder charge can result in Durk serving up to 20 years in the state of Georgia. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is punishable by five years in prison.

RELATED: Lil Durk To Be Charged With Criminal Intent To Commit Murder, Four Other Felonies

Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk Wth Criminal Intent To Commit Murder was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk…
 3 hours ago
06.14.19
The Men Of ‘Shaft’ On Their Love/Hate Relationship…
 4 hours ago
06.14.19
Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To…
 22 hours ago
06.14.19
Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
06.14.19
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…
 1 day ago
06.14.19
Super Glow: Cassie Confirms She And Her Beau…
 1 day ago
06.14.19
Onika Back? Here’s What The Barbz Think Nicki…
 1 day ago
06.14.19
Must See TV: Oakland Raiders Will Be On…
 2 days ago
06.14.19
Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The…
 2 days ago
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…
 2 days ago
06.13.19
Kenya Moore Shows Off Toned Post-Baby Body In…
 2 days ago
06.13.19
Yung Miami of City Girls Reveals She’s Pregnant!…
 3 days ago
06.12.19
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Just Thanos Snapped Meghan McCain…
 3 days ago
06.11.19
Tiffany Boone Speaks Out For The First Time…
 3 days ago
06.11.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Kills Machel Monday With Destra…
 4 days ago
06.11.19
Rihanna Wants To Be A Mom ‘More Than…
 4 days ago
06.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close