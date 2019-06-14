Judge Finds Probable Cause To Charge Lil Durk Wth Criminal Intent To Commit Murder

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is potentially facing years behind bars in Georgia after a judge in Atlanta found probable cause to charge him with criminal intent to commit murder amongst other charges.

The charges stem from a February 5 incident where Durk and others were allegedly invoved in a shooting outside The Varsity in downtown Atlanta. A detective working the case says the rapper is seen on video shooting a man near the restauraunt while he was driving.

#BREAKING: Judge finds probable cause and charges @lildurk with possession & criminal intent to commit murder (among other things) – https://t.co/wwZsVPmNPP TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS – we're breaking down everything that happened in court pic.twitter.com/q74X0Q87Dd — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 14, 2019

APD says witness described seeing Lil' Durk pull out a gun, then she ran around the building, she heard gunshots, and later saw the victim in a pool of blood. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/TJDIAYa5Zg pic.twitter.com/TNjK2gx8P0 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 14, 2019

Durk turned himself in earlier this month as he and a co-defenat were facing attempted murder charges along with charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault and more. An aggravated assault with intent to murder charge can result in Durk serving up to 20 years in the state of Georgia. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is punishable by five years in prison.

