No need to look any further for your summer bathing suits or bikinis ladies, Ashanti is prepping a swimsuit collection with PrettyLittleThing and it looks like it’s going to be full of metallics, bright colors and bottom-bearing cuts.

Ashanti was spotted rocking a neon green bikini and blue metallic situation during a photoshoot for the collection that is scheduled to launch on July 1.

“PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti drops 1st July. Get ready to be flexin’ for the ‘Gram in the high summer staples to run the urban jungle in,” a message on a PrettyLittleThing.com landing page says. View this post on Instagram Ashanti spotted shooting her @prettylittlething x @ashanti collab! 🥥🌴 Coming soon! 🌴 Are you ready? A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Jun 12, 2019 at 7:09pm PDT We’ll buy anything that makes us look like Ashanti on the beach. RELATED STORIES:

Take Our Money: Ashanti Has A Swimsuit Collection With PrettyLittleThing Coming… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

