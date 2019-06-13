CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Take Our Money: Ashanti Has A Swimsuit Collection With PrettyLittleThing Coming…

2 reads
Leave a comment
Ashanti Performs At The Flamingo Go Pool In Las Vegas

Source: David Becker / Getty

No need to look any further for your summer bathing suits or bikinis ladies, Ashanti is prepping a swimsuit collection with PrettyLittleThing and it looks like it’s going to be full of metallics, bright colors and bottom-bearing cuts.

Ashanti was spotted rocking a neon green bikini and blue metallic situation during a photoshoot for the collection that is scheduled to launch on July 1.

“PrettyLittleThing X Ashanti drops 1st July. Get ready to be flexin’ for the ‘Gram in the high summer staples to run the urban jungle in,” a message on a PrettyLittleThing.com landing page says.

We’ll buy anything that makes us look like Ashanti on the beach.

RELATED STORIES:

Ooo Kill ‘Em: 9 Times Gabrielle Union’s Bikini Body Sent Us Straight To The Gym

 

Take Our Money: Ashanti Has A Swimsuit Collection With PrettyLittleThing Coming… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To…
 14 hours ago
06.14.19
Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]
 20 hours ago
06.14.19
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…
 20 hours ago
06.14.19
Super Glow: Cassie Confirms She And Her Beau…
 1 day ago
06.14.19
Onika Back? Here’s What The Barbz Think Nicki…
 1 day ago
06.14.19
Must See TV: Oakland Raiders Will Be On…
 2 days ago
06.14.19
Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The…
 2 days ago
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…
 2 days ago
06.13.19
Kenya Moore Shows Off Toned Post-Baby Body In…
 2 days ago
06.13.19
Yung Miami of City Girls Reveals She’s Pregnant!…
 3 days ago
06.12.19
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Just Thanos Snapped Meghan McCain…
 3 days ago
06.11.19
Tiffany Boone Speaks Out For The First Time…
 3 days ago
06.11.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Kills Machel Monday With Destra…
 3 days ago
06.11.19
Rihanna Wants To Be A Mom ‘More Than…
 4 days ago
06.11.19
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building
 4 days ago
06.11.19
Black-Owned Barbershop Pays Off Debt For Students In…
 5 days ago
06.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close