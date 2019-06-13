CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Cuba Gooding, Jr. Charged In Groping Incident

3 reads
Leave a comment
Cuba Gooding Jr. hosts the opening of Marbles Downtown NYC

Source: Rob Rich/WENN.com / WENN

Cuba Gooding, Jr. turned himself in to authorities this afternoon for allegedly groping a woman. The incident happened in a bar in Manhattan late Sunday night.

According to TMZ, a woman called 911 Monday morning alleging that Gooding touched her breast without her consent while at the bar the night before.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gooding immediately denied the allegations.

Upon turning himself in today, Gooding was accompanied by his attorney. Sources tell TMZ that he has been arrested and officially charged with a misdemeanor.

RELATED: Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Groping Woman At NYC Club

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke

Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]

Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]

Latest…

Cuba Gooding, Jr. Charged In Groping Incident was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To…
 14 hours ago
06.14.19
Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]
 20 hours ago
06.14.19
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…
 20 hours ago
06.14.19
Super Glow: Cassie Confirms She And Her Beau…
 1 day ago
06.14.19
Onika Back? Here’s What The Barbz Think Nicki…
 1 day ago
06.14.19
Must See TV: Oakland Raiders Will Be On…
 2 days ago
06.14.19
Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The…
 2 days ago
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…
 2 days ago
06.13.19
Kenya Moore Shows Off Toned Post-Baby Body In…
 2 days ago
06.13.19
Yung Miami of City Girls Reveals She’s Pregnant!…
 3 days ago
06.12.19
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Just Thanos Snapped Meghan McCain…
 3 days ago
06.11.19
Tiffany Boone Speaks Out For The First Time…
 3 days ago
06.11.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Kills Machel Monday With Destra…
 3 days ago
06.11.19
Rihanna Wants To Be A Mom ‘More Than…
 4 days ago
06.11.19
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building
 4 days ago
06.11.19
Black-Owned Barbershop Pays Off Debt For Students In…
 5 days ago
06.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close