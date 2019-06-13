Bow Wow Just Got Put On Blast

20 reads Leave a comment
Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Looks like 50 Cent has zero chill when it comes to “his money “. Earlier this week 50 Cent, Lil Duval , Bow Wow, DC Young Fly, & friends were at a strip club in Atlanta. 50 Cent was bottom line having a urge to splurge. Welp he donated bulks of ones to the fellas. Fast foward to the punch. Lets just say Boy Wow didn’t feel as generous with the tips. He tipped his self.
P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)
comments – add yours