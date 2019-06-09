Bushwick Bill “Still Alive and Fighting” According To Publicist

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
UPDATE 12:03 pm CST: According to Bushwick Bill’s publicist, Bill was hospitalized on Saturday, he is “still alive and fighting cancer,” the publicist revealed to TMZ. Bushwick was supposed to perform at The Nines bar in Dallas on Saturday night, however the publicist says that organizers were notified ahead of the show that Bushwick wasn’t going to attend because he was too ill to make it. Family and friends are currently at his bedside. Story developing…
RIP to Houston legend, Bushwick Bill. The Geto Boys member had recently revealed that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer and was planning on a farewell concert tour but unfortunately he was just too sick to see the tour through.
Scarface took to Instagram to announce the sad news on Sunday morning, the Geto Boys front man posted a picture with him and Willie D with the caption, “RIP Bushwick Bill…” Others from the Houston Hip-Hop community extended their condolences via social media, including Slim Thug, Bun B and Willie D.
The Geto Boys formed in 1988, Bushwick was born in Kingston, Jamaica in 1966. Bushwick had a huge personality only standing 3 foot 8 inches, he didn’t let his dwarfism stop him from taking the stage with his witty lyrics. Bushwick was later known for a 1991 incident where he shot himself in the eye after an argument with his girlfriend, which he rapped about in several of his songs, his most notable “My Minds Playin’ Tricks On Me” detailed his paranoia and was widely playing during Halloween.
Bushwick Bill was 52.
Source: TMZ.com
-Kiki J
