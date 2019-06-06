CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilD

Report: TI’s Sister Precious Died From Cocaine Use

41 reads
Leave a comment
Sister 2 Sister Ladies Night

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

The cause of death for Precious Harris has been revealed: cocaine use, which triggered an irregular heartbeat leading to her crashing into a pole.

According to TMZ, 66-year-old Harris had enough of the drug in her system which caused high blood pressure and then triggered an abnormal heart rhythm.

Paramedics took her to a hospital where she was placed on life support. Harris was never responsive after the crash and the family decided to remove her from life support a week later.

More at Vibe

Family & Friends Mourn The Death Of T.I.’s Sister Precious Harris
8 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , precious harris cause of death , precious harris cocaine , ti sister precious dea

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close