Report: TI’s Sister Precious Died From Cocaine Use

The cause of death for Precious Harris has been revealed: cocaine use, which triggered an irregular heartbeat leading to her crashing into a pole.
According to TMZ, 66-year-old Harris had enough of the drug in her system which caused high blood pressure and then triggered an abnormal heart rhythm.
Paramedics took her to a hospital where she was placed on life support. Harris was never responsive after the crash and the family decided to remove her from life support a week later.
