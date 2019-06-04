Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Denies Rumors He’s Been Cheating

It’s not a secret that Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams‘ relationship is on the rocks, but McKinley is denying that any of their problems are a result of infidelity.

See, it all started when YouTuber Tasha K accused the 38-year-old of having an affair with “WAGS Atlanta” star Sincerely Ward.

According to Page Six, the RHOA reality star and his rep claim he’s never met Ward and they plan to take legal action.

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” McKinley said.

“My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action — and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.”

McKinley’s lawyer added, “I handle legal matters in the court of law, not the court of public opinion and I will take whatever appropriate measures I can to defend Dennis’ good name.”

Ward also swears this rumor is a bold-faced lie and that she wouldn’t get involved with type of “trash.”

“I literally have absolutely no clue [how this rumor started]. I just noticed maybe a couple days ago, like weird ghost accounts started coming after me or saying, ‘I’m happy for you and Dennis’ and some weird stuff,’” she told Page Six.

“Number one, I know Porsha and I respect Porsha and I would never be involved in this kind of trash. Number two, I’ve never met this guy a day in my life … I don’t know how my name got thrown into it.”

Here are some pics of Ward:

Regardless of all these denials, Tasha K. is “sticking to her story,” Page Six noted. The influencer claims she received the information about the alleged affair from a well-trusted source.

In a different video, Tasha K. accused McKinley “is allegedly a get-rich-quick scheme artist,” allegedly a coke head” and “allegedly a woman beater.”

So messy!!!

As we know, in March Porsha welcomed Pilar Jhena. The RHOA star has yet to confirm if she is still with the father of her child.

