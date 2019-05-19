CLOSE
Kiki J
DaBaby’s Security Beat Fan Into a Coma

23 reads
Jmblya Fest 2019

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

DaBaby’s security team could be facing charges after a fan was beat up on Friday night after security says he got aggressive when DaBaby refused to take a picture with him. Don Trag is an artist who was opening for DaBaby at the Centro Nightclub in St. Lawrence, Massachusetts. Security pelted the 22-year-old, beating him so severely that he had to be taken to the hospital. According to Don Trag’s brother he has suffered brain and neck swelling and “isn’t doing well.”

Trag was released after the attack and he went to his mother’s home where he collapsed. He was taken back to the hospital where he is currently in a coma. When police arrived on the scene at the nightclub they tried to talk with witnesses, however no one would cooperate.

See DaBaby’s security put hands on Trag  here, WARNING GRAPHIC

Source: TMZ

-Kiki J

dababy , Kiki J , news

