The Best Female Freestyle Of 2019

Timeline Tuesday cant be complete with out this rare & raw freestyle of a rising star by the name of @Tierrawhack . If you saw You Got Served then you will have no problem with vibing to the cadence of the bar delivery. Could this Philadelphian rapper become as great as  Lil Wayne, with punch lines?

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)

photos
