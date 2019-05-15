The Best Female Freestyle Of 2019

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Timeline Tuesday cant be complete with out this rare & raw freestyle of a rising star by the name of @Tierrawhack . If you saw You Got Served then you will have no problem with vibing to the cadence of the bar delivery. Could this Philadelphian rapper become as great as Lil Wayne, with punch lines?

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)