These Two Sisters Are The Future Triple Threats !!!

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Ladies and gentlemen meet the future of funny, fortunate, and fuego. This sister sister collab are the truth behind the scenes at in front of the camera. After combining their middle names meet Ceraadi . Saiyr and Emaza have experienced it all from the triumphs to tragedies. Press play and support this duo before you see them on the big screen for a bigger price. Roc Nation has as serious set of personalities who will be around for an extremely long time.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)