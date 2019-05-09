CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

These Two Sisters Are The Future Triple Threats !!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Ladies and gentlemen meet the future of funny, fortunate, and fuego. This sister sister collab are the truth behind the scenes at in front of the camera. After combining their middle names meet Ceraadi . Saiyr and Emaza have experienced it all from the triumphs to tragedies. Press play and support this duo before you see them on the big screen for a bigger price. Roc Nation has as serious set of personalities who will be around for an extremely long time.

Black History Month 2019: Ava DuVernay (PHOTOS)
Ava DuVernay
21 photos

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)

 

Ceraadi , duo , Next Big Superstar , roc nation

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
99-Year-Old Black Woman Veteran Gets Second Chance To…
 4 days ago
05.06.19
Boxer Tony Harrison’s Gym Hosts Prom Dress Drive…
 4 days ago
05.06.19
Cinco de Mayo
The Cook Up: 5 De Mayo (Prequel)
 4 days ago
05.04.19
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Breaks Teri’s Big News To…
 1 week ago
05.02.19
‘Empire’ Renewed For A 6th Season, “No Plans”…
 1 week ago
05.02.19
Report: Bushwick Bill Reveals He’s Battling Stage 4…
 1 week ago
05.01.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd Suffers A Heartbreaking Loss
 1 week ago
04.30.19
#JusticeForLucca: Charges Dropped Against Florida Teen Beaten By…
 1 week ago
04.30.19
Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress…
 1 week ago
04.30.19
Beyoncé’s Longtime Hairstylist Dragged On Social Media For…
 1 week ago
04.30.19
Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams Speaks on Epic…
 1 week ago
04.30.19
17 items
She Did THAT: Social Media Reacts To Arya…
 1 week ago
04.30.19
Report: John Singleton Still On Life Support Amid…
 1 week ago
04.29.19
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sets Box Office Records With $358M…
 2 weeks ago
04.28.19
Kenny Mitchell Becomes Snapchat’s First Black C-Suite Executive
 2 weeks ago
04.28.19
Pharrell Williams Launches Music Education Program In Partnership…
 2 weeks ago
04.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close