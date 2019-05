Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out the view via 2 Chainz & Kanye West while on the way to a listening session. Plus check out who from #Dallas “accidentally ” left with a B2K’s member belongings.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)