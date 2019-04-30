Boosie New Song Will You

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Boosie’s latest visuals will make you want to book a flight to California or Colorado just to partake in the context and contact of the song. “Marijuana” is only a piece of the new heat blazing from Badazz 3.5 album. Press play watch what happens when Baton Rouge finest eaze ya mind in 2019.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)