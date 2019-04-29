CLOSE
The Dee List
HomeThe Dee List

The Dee List: Top 10 Ways to Stand Someone Up

7 reads
Leave a comment
Afro-american woman looking for best online investment sites

Source: Viktorcvetkovic / Getty

So I was supposed to have a date to the Snoop Dogg concert, but I got stood up. I still don’t know why. Listen, don’t do this. Instead, I’ll provide you with a list of alternatives to ghosting someone.

10. Find literally any way to tell the person you’re not coming, rather than just bailing.

9. Say something came up with a sudden out-of-town guest and cancel ahead of time.

8. Say something came up with your cable and cancel ahead of time.

7. Say something came up with your car and cancel ahead of time.

6. Say something came up with your health and cancel ahead of time.

Check the top 5 at Cosmopolitan.

The Best I Ever Had: The Famous Women Drake Has Dated (PHOTOS)
12 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

alternatives to standing up someone , dating dfw , lild dee list , single woman problems

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close