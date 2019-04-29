The Dee List: Top 10 Ways to Stand Someone Up

So I was supposed to have a date to the Snoop Dogg concert, but I got stood up. I still don’t know why. Listen, don’t do this. Instead, I’ll provide you with a list of alternatives to ghosting someone.

10. Find literally any way to tell the person you’re not coming, rather than just bailing.

9. Say something came up with a sudden out-of-town guest and cancel ahead of time.

8. Say something came up with your cable and cancel ahead of time.

7. Say something came up with your car and cancel ahead of time.

6. Say something came up with your health and cancel ahead of time.

Check the top 5 at Cosmopolitan.

