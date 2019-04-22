Wiz Khalifa is Coming Back to the DFW

He just killed the Coachella stage, and now he’s ready to do the same on the Dos Equis Pavilion stage. He announced “The Decent Exposure Tour” with special guests French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama. The tour will stop in 29 cities around the country and will touch down in the DFW on August 3rd.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 26) at 10 a.m. and Citi cardmembers can get them pre-sale starting tomorrow. THE DECENT EXPOSURE TOUR DATES July 9 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood July 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion July 12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Banks Art Center July 13 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre* July 14 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center July 16 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. July 18 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion July 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion July 21- Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater July 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage July 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center July 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center July 27 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre* July 28 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!*+^ July 30 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center July 31 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Center Aug. 1 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Aug. 2 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater+^ Aug. 3 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion Aug. 4 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre*+^ Aug. 6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium*+^ Aug. 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre Aug. 9 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+ Aug. 10 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 11 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion* Aug. 13 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre Aug. 14 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Aug. 15 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*.^ * Playboi Carti not on this date + French Montana not on this date . Moneybagg not on this date ^ not a Live Nation date

