Wiz Khalifa is Coming Back to the DFW

He just killed the Coachella stage, and now he’s ready to do the same on the Dos Equis Pavilion stage. He announced “The Decent Exposure Tour” with special guests French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama. The tour will stop in 29 cities around the country and will touch down in the DFW on August 3rd.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 26) at 10 a.m. and Citi cardmembers can get them pre-sale starting tomorrow.
THE DECENT EXPOSURE TOUR DATES
July 9 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Banks Art Center
July 13 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre*
July 14 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 16 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.
July 18 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
July 21- Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 27 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
July 28 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!*+^
July 30 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
July 31 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Center
Aug. 1 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater+^
Aug. 3 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 4 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre*+^
Aug. 6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium*+^
Aug. 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+
Aug. 10 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion*
Aug. 13 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Aug. 15 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*.^
* Playboi Carti not on this date
+ French Montana not on this date
. Moneybagg not on this date
^ not a Live Nation date