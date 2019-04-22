CLOSE
Jesse Salazar
HomeJesse Salazar

Wiz Khalifa is Coming Back to the DFW

0 reads
Leave a comment

He just killed the Coachella stage, and now he’s ready to do the same on the Dos Equis Pavilion stage. He announced “The Decent Exposure Tour” with special guests French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods, and DJ Drama. The tour will stop in 29 cities around the country and will touch down in the DFW on August 3rd.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 26) at 10 a.m. and Citi cardmembers can get them pre-sale starting tomorrow.

THE DECENT EXPOSURE TOUR DATES

July 9 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Banks Art Center

July 13 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre*

July 14 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 16 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

July 18 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

July 21- Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 27 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

July 28 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!*+^

July 30 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 31 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Center

Aug. 1 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater+^

Aug. 3 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 4 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre*+^

Aug. 6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium*+^

Aug. 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Aug. 10 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion*

Aug. 13 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Aug. 15 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*.^

* Playboi Carti not on this date

+ French Montana not on this date

. Moneybagg not on this date

^ not a Live Nation date

Dallas , decent exposure tour , DFW , dos equis , Tour , Wiz Khalifa

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gunna
Metro Boomin and Gunna ‘Space Cadet’ [New Video]
 27 mins ago
04.22.19
Fun Fun Fun Fest 2014
Wiz Khalifa is Coming Back to the DFW
 31 mins ago
04.22.19
Childish Gambino Magic Mike XXL Poster
Childish Gambino and Adidas Announce New Collab
 2 days ago
04.20.19
Lebron James And Nike Host A Celebrity Basketball Game
Chris Brown Announces New Tour with Nicki Minaj 
 2 days ago
04.20.19
Iggy Azalea Host Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade - Kickoff Event
New Iggy Azalea Music Coming Soon 
 2 days ago
04.20.19
Did Missy Elliott Announce That She Finished Her…
 4 days ago
04.18.19
The Kardashians Announce New UCLA Health Center Named…
 5 days ago
04.18.19
HBO Announces ‘Insecure’ Won’t Be Back Until 2020
 1 week ago
04.15.19
Kelis Is Going To Trial For Violating Custody…
 1 week ago
04.15.19
Tatyana Ali Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number…
 1 week ago
04.15.19
Howard University And Lionsgate Create Internship Program To…
 1 week ago
04.15.19
‘RHOAS11’ Reunion Recap: NeNe’s Attitude Steals The Show…
 1 week ago
04.15.19
Peggy Alford Becomes First Black Woman Nominated To…
 1 week ago
04.15.19
Students At LeBron James’ I Promise School Show…
 1 week ago
04.15.19
8-Year-Old Helps Siblings Overcome Sickle Cell Disease
 1 week ago
04.15.19
Former Houston Texans Running Back Charged With Murder
 1 week ago
04.12.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close