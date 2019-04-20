Childish Gambino and Adidas Announce New Collab

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino officially launched a new line of Adidas sneakers called Donald Glover Presents. “Donald Glover Presents reimagines three classic Adidas styles, the Nizza, the Continental 80, and the Lacombe, in subtle, tone-on-tone white canvas.” says Adidas.

“With this project, I wanted to encourage people to think about how their stories can be told on their feet. Value isn’t quantified by what you wear, rather the experiences from them. And you make the decision on what works for you, you live through your own lens. The partnership for me is about being able to exemplify what doing your own thing truly looks and feels like” says Donald. The shoes will be available globally on April 26.

Check out the short films he released ahead of the big release below.

Source: Childish Gambino Adidas: Check Out Donald Glover’s New Sneakers – Stereogum

Also On 97.9 The Beat: