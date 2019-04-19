CLOSE
City Girls & Lil Yachty Have Been Holding A Secret

Lil Yachty couch coasting with Kerwin Frost talks child hood life , & even confessing his ink pen skills on the latest club, & radio banger Act Up by the City Girls. Press play and get the inside scoop of the benefit of being label mates with the new Miami female voice . Plus find out what type of pizza deal is in the works.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)

