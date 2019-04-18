Beyonce Drops New Documentary & More

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Leave it up to Beyonce to splice and dice her own spotlight career from front to rear. A year later from breaking & making history at the world famous Coachella fest. Queen B has done it again, and this time for the culture. Press play and catch up with the rest of the world via Netflix . New documentary “Homecoming“of the behind the scenes look at production life of her 2018 Coachella set. We even received a backyard classic cover. “Before I let Go” mixed with a New Orleans bounce beats & a teaspoon of soul vocals did us all justice from each generations.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)