Tax Day Deals in DFW!

Americans File Their Returns On Tax Day 2019

Source: Zach Gibson / Getty

If you’re like me, you dread doing your taxes. Luckily, several businesses in the DFW are rewarding you for doing your good deed. Check out a few below:

Applebees: Enjoy $1 Strawberry Dollarita,  $1 draft beer and half-price appetizers, on April 15 from open to close.

Boston Market: Get a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular-size fountain drink for $10.40. Dine-in only.

BurgerFi: They have a Double Cheeseburger with double Natural Angus Beef and double American cheese, lettuce, tomato and BurgerFi Sauce for $4.15. In-store orders on April 15 only.

Corner Bakery: From April 15-17,  get two Corner Bakery menu entrees for $10.40. Dine-in only.

Planet Fitness: From April 11-20, use an available HydroMassage chair for a free relaxation session. You don’t have to be a member of Planet Fitness, just download a coupon to redeem at your preferred location.

More at GuideLive

