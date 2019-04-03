Deep Ellum Attack Victim Facing Felony Charges

The victim of a vicious beating in Deep Ellum is facing felony criminal mischief in connection to the case.

L’Daijohnique Lee, 24, admitted to police that after she was assaulted, she broke out her attacker, Austin Shuffield’s – back windshield with a jump box.

“She admitted to committing that offense that night,” said Deputy Chief Thomas Castro.

Lee’s attorney, Lee Merritt told CBS 11 News, “She’s very angry that despite the context of her being the victim in a viscous assault, the Dallas police department are pursuing a charge against her anyway.”

In Texas, criminal mischief is a state jail felony if the damage costs more than $1,500 to $30,000.

