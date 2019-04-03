CLOSE
On-Air Talent
Raising The Bar Artist RayVaughn Who Sang The National Anthem

Leave it up to Raising The Bar artist  Rayvaughn (@Rayvaughn4Real) to provide the vibes for the evening. Dropping off his new hit “Go Missing”. Press play and check out the young artist striving for greatness at every corner of opportunity.  From singing in hallways to performing the national anthem inside the American Airlines arena.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflow)

Black History Month 2019: Quality Control (PHOTOS)
Capitol Music Group's 5th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And Media
Dallas Mavericks , National Anthem , RAISING THE BAR , Rayvaughn

