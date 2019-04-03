Raising The Bar Artist RayVaughn Who Sang The National Anthem

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Leave it up to Raising The Bar artist Rayvaughn (@Rayvaughn4Real) to provide the vibes for the evening. Dropping off his new hit “Go Missing”. Press play and check out the young artist striving for greatness at every corner of opportunity. From singing in hallways to performing the national anthem inside the American Airlines arena.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflow)