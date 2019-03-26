CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Exclusive: Bad Boys 3 Movie Watch At Your Own Risk

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Only the real true Mike Lowrey & Marcus Burnett fans will be siked to see some exclusive behind the scenes footage of the current filming of Bad Boys For Life. Even DJ Khaled made it to the cast and will be getting his act on. Will Smith is still learning new observations  about Martin Lawrence 12 years later.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Pskillz (@PskillzFlow)

 

Bad Boys 3 , Martin Lawrence , News on the Net , Will Smith

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Shares His Personal Growth Journey &…
 14 hours ago
03.25.19
lilD
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up: Is THIS Why Wendy Williams…
 14 hours ago
03.25.19
Homeless 8-Year-Old Chess Champion Finds A Home
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Shows The Power Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Never Forget: Muhammad Ali Defended His Title Just…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return…
 3 days ago
03.23.19
Condolences: Megan Thee Stallion’s Mother, Holly Thomas, Passes…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
This Website Will Pay You $1,000 To Binge…
 4 days ago
03.23.19
Drumma Boy: “R Kelly Jacked My Track And…
 4 days ago
03.23.19
Landing ‘Game Of Thrones’ & Flirting With Death:…
 4 days ago
03.22.19
More To The Story: Pastor John Gray’s Alleged…
 4 days ago
03.21.19
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Is Going Back To Reality…
 4 days ago
03.21.19
Duane Martin  Says Tisha Campbell Is Lying About…
 4 days ago
03.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close