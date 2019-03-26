Exclusive: Bad Boys 3 Movie Watch At Your Own Risk

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Only the real true Mike Lowrey & Marcus Burnett fans will be siked to see some exclusive behind the scenes footage of the current filming of Bad Boys For Life. Even DJ Khaled made it to the cast and will be getting his act on. Will Smith is still learning new observations about Martin Lawrence 12 years later.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlow)

