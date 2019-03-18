CLOSE
Where are the 220 Red Light Cameras in North Texas??

There are 220 red light cameras in North Texas, and they bring in a looooot of money. Stop throwing your money away and check out this map of where every camera is.

Fort Worth collected the most in red light cameras fines among North Texas cities in 2017 with $8.9 million. However, after expenses and giving the state’s its share of the revenue, Plano had the largest net revenue with $2.6 million.

State lawmakers are looking to ban right light cameras in Texas. Be safe out there, but also, click here to know where the cameras are.

