This Saturday Is Stomp Wars 2019 Updated Line Up !!

This weekend at UTA  we will be a LIVE, LITUATED, LEARNING experience for all ages, families, future college students, greeks ,non greeks and culture vibers. On top of the young talented middle school & High school steppers performing for a $10,000 cash prize. How bout our very own Xplosive dance team, known for their Xplosive moves which defeated the dancing dolls on their on Lifetime Tv Show Bring It. Even Pardison Fountaine will make his debuting performance here in North Texas.  Hosted by @RockTHolla grab your tickets 9-1-1, via Stompwars.com or win them here.

