Sundance Square Movie Nights Returns to Fort Worth in June

Sundance Square Movie Nights returns to Fort Worth with free weekly movies the whole family can enjoy.

Returning for the 12th year, Sundance Square begins the free movie series on Thursday evenings in the plaza in downtown Fort Worth, June 6 continuing through July 25.

Sundance Square’s 2019 Movie Night schedule includes:

June 6 – Secret Life of Pets (2016); rated PG

June 13 – Black Panther (2018); rated PG-13

June 20 – Mary Poppins Returns (2018); rated PG

June 27 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018); rated PG

July 11 – Crazy Rich Asians (2018); rated PG-13

July 18 – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018); rated PG

July 25 – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018); rated PG-13

