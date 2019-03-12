Kruz Newz: $77 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized In New Jersey Port

4 reads Leave a comment
U.S. Customs agents seized 3,200 pounds of cocaine worth $77 million at the Port New York/Newark. This is the biggest shipment of cocaine recovered in 25 years.
