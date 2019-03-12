Kruz Newz: $77 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized In New Jersey Port

U.S. Customs agents seized 3,200 pounds of cocaine worth $77 million at the Port New York/Newark. This is the biggest shipment of cocaine recovered in 25 years.

$77 million worth of cocaine seized in New Jersey in biggest drug bust at Port Newark this century https://t.co/atvOW9upoL pic.twitter.com/z3IrX4PgSY — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2019

$77 million in cocaine seized in largest NJ bust in years https://t.co/qgu2Ljipj4 pic.twitter.com/gcv0N8O5d3 — New York Post (@nypost) March 11, 2019

