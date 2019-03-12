CLOSE
Live and Loca News
HomeLive And Loca News

Kruz Newz: $77 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized In New Jersey Port

4 reads
Leave a comment

U.S. Customs agents seized 3,200 pounds of cocaine worth $77 million at the Port New York/Newark.  This is the biggest shipment of cocaine recovered in 25 years.

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Who’s Who In Black Dallas (PHOTOS)
Who's Who In Black Dallas (PHOTOS)
4 photos
cocaine , custom agents , New Jersey , seized

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close