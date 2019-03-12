CLOSE
Beyonce’s Sister Solange Twerk Alert (Explicit Content)

Well we’re 97 percent sure you haven’t seen anything like this. Queen B‘s younger sister Solange uses a familiar promotion strategy to blow up her new project. Press play for preview and peek at some new heat courtesy of the danger  diva herself. Twerk compilation , with a taste of lingerie all in one song entitled “Binz”.

