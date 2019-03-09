YBN Almighty Jay Got Jumped

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

It seems as if YBN Almighty may have to change his name due to his recent violent activity. Courtesy of TMZ’s findings an additional video has surfaced the internet of Blac Chyna’s ex boyfriend scuffling and swinging on the city streets. In developing news it appears as if YBN got caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time. New York City may not be a safe place for the youngin. The purpose of the post is not condoning violence. But for clarification of what happens when you play with smoke.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: