CLOSE
P-Skillz
HomeP-Skillz

YBN Almighty Jay Got Jumped

11 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

It seems as if YBN Almighty may have to change his name due to his recent violent activity. Courtesy of TMZ’s findings an additional video has surfaced the internet of Blac Chyna’s ex boyfriend scuffling and swinging on the city streets. In developing news it appears as if YBN got caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time. New York City may not be a safe place for the youngin. The purpose of the post is not condoning violence. But for clarification of what happens when you play with smoke.

Blac Chyna , News on the Net , tmz , YBN Almighty

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Baltimore Native Helps Black Men Heal Through Yoga
 5 hours ago
03.09.19
Atlanta-Based Business Owner Aims To Address Poverty Through…
 5 hours ago
03.09.19
Chicago’s Whitney Young Magnet High School To Name…
 5 hours ago
03.09.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 9 hours ago
03.09.19
Back To The 2000s: Kimora Lee Simmons Buy…
 22 hours ago
03.08.19
31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Brie Larson
 23 hours ago
03.08.19
Is It Possible To ‘Separate The Art From…
 1 day ago
03.08.19
These 90’s TV Characters Were Feminists Way Before…
 1 day ago
03.08.19
5 Of Our Favorite NAACP Image Awards Moments…
 1 day ago
03.08.19
31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Marsai Martin
 2 days ago
03.07.19
Exclusive: Russell Hornsby & Nikki M. James Talk…
 2 days ago
03.07.19
Kash Doll On Staying Positive: “Peace Of Mind…
 2 days ago
03.07.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Lena Waithe
 3 days ago
03.06.19
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Gets Charges Dropped Against Student…
 3 days ago
03.06.19
Michael Jackson’s Daughter Is Standing By Her Father,…
 3 days ago
03.06.19
Corey Feldman, Former Childhood Friend Of Michael Jackson,…
 4 days ago
03.05.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close