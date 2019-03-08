How High 2 Breaking News

CLOSE
The cat is finally out the bag officially. Dc Young Fly and Lil Yatchy to the rescue for How High 2. Mtv has released the trailer for How High 2. Dropping On April 20th , press play and see tha Mike Epps aka “Baby Powder” will be inside the film. Method Man and Red Man won’t make the sequel. Press play and see who made the credit cut . Don;t forget to stand by for How High 3 .

P-skillz (@Pskillzflow)

 

