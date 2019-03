Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Did you know Cardi B has been on Baecation with her one and only boo thang. Offset seems to have a special body part on the brain , courtesy of wifey. Press play and peep out the beauty and the booty. Meanwhile who is babysitting baby Kulture ?

Pskillz (@PskillzFlow)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: