Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Press play and peep out the round table celebration of Gunna‘s recent success moves. Can you spot Young Thug‘s new fashion feature. Flipping the script from the Gucci black face to a white face sweater.

P-skillz (Pskillzflow)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: