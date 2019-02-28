Black History Month 2019: Will Packer

Black History Month 2019
Today for Black History Month, we are highlighting film producer Will Packer.

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Press Room

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Birth Date: April 11, 1974

Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida

Fun Facts:

Will Packer’s first film debut was in 1994; he’s since produced movies such as “This Christmas,” “Lockdown,” “Think Like A Man,” “Girls Trip,” “Ride Along,” and more

Will Packer is married to Heather Packer and has 3 kids

Will Packer attended Florida A&M University where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering

Will Packer is an entrepreneur who co-founded Rainforest Films with Rob Hardy

Will Packer’s films collectively have grossed over $1 billion worldwide

Thank you for your contributions Will Packer.

