Dak Prescott’s Pit Bull Quarantined for Attacking Neighbor in Frisco

The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Dak Prescott’s pit bull is being held by authorities in Frisco for biting a neighbor, after escaping the quarterback’s home, according to police.

Per the Frisco Police Department, “officials received a call from a neighbor on Monday around 10:51 AM to report a loose pit bull fighting with another dog through a fence.” So the neighbor says she tried to intervene and break it up, and that’s when she was bitten by Prescott’s dog and transported to a hospital.

Dak’s dog got out of his house through an unsecured door. The police called Frisco Animal Services; they captured the dog and brought it to an animal shelter where it will remained quarantined for 10 days. The incident is also classified as a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a $500 fine.

You think the lady will sue…?

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Free my dawg Dak’s dog.

via TMZ

