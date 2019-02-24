Tyga Gets Kicked Out Of Floyd Mayweather’s Birthday Party

Things went bad for Tyga Saturday night at Floyd Mayweather’s 42nd birthday celebration. Tyga was at Sunset Room in Hollywood where he got into it with a unidentified party goer, Tyga was pulled out of the club by security and dragged outside. Tyga then tried to grab a gun from his security guard’s holster, however security wasn’t going for it and he kept his hand on his gun to avoid Tyga from pulling it out. Finally Tyga calmed down enough to jump in his SUV and leave the club. One paparazzi desperately pleaded with Tyga to not do anything crazy, hear him begging Tyga to calm down here.

Source: TMZ

-Kiki J

