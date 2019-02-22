T.I.’s Sister, Precious Harris, Dead at 66

T.I.’s older sister, Precious Harris, has passed away, according to her daughter.

Precious was involved in a serious car accident in Atlanta, and passed away today (Friday). Her daughter shared a tribute to her mom, saying … “From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven…I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you.”

Precious had been on life support since the accident and was never responsive. T.I. and Tiny were very close to Precious, both posting several posts on Instagram related to the accident.

As for the cause of the accident, TMZ reports Precious hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack. She was then taken to the hospital and placed on life support.

Rest in Peace.

