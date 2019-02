Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Offset drops some new visuals from what seems to be a single off the new project. Kulture’s dad just took us to church or nah . Press play for the new record video entitled “Red Room“. “Trynna pull the light gotta pull the curtain”- Offset.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)