CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Asian Doll Just Broke The Internet With This One

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Tis the season, to be sweet and bare a few treats, right in time for Valentine’s Day. Watch @AsianDoll a former high school drop out from the DFW Metroplex break the internet based off her lyrical skill alone. 1017 Records is sure enough shining bright thus far 2019 courtesy of the legend Gucci Mane. The Icy Girl Princess whips out a sword, some lingerie, a few ice pieces of ice and even a Rolls Royce all in one visual called “Grandson”. Peep out the bar delivery on this slow melonic type of style, for the nation.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)

Black History Month 2019: Master P (PHOTOS)
Lifetime Television's 'Megachurch Murder' Premiere Screening
6 photos

1017 Records , asian doll , Gucci Mane , Noise on the net , SpringFest 2019

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B and Bruno Mars New Song
 13 mins ago
02.15.19
MLK Parada 2018
MLK Parade
 33 mins ago
02.15.19
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna Valentines
 1 hour ago
02.14.19
T.I. Comes For Floyd Mayweather’s Head On “F*ck…
 7 hours ago
02.14.19
Happy Valentine’s Day! 13 Young And Hopelessly In…
 11 hours ago
02.14.19
Prosecutors May Indict R. Kelly On New Sex…
 11 hours ago
02.14.19
Black Legacy: Viral Dance Culture Would Be Nothing…
 13 hours ago
02.14.19
Rapper YNW Milly Charged In Double Murder Case…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Just In Time For V-Day: Lil Baby Drops…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Aux Cord: All The Music From Episodes 1…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
EXCLUSIVE: Sauce Walka Reveals If He’d Sign To…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mike WiLL Continues to “Kill ‘Em With Success”…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Jessica Rothe Wants To Live In The Da…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
21 Savage Released On Bond Pending ICE Deportation…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Glacial Guwop: 10 Times Gucci Mane’s Dancing Diamonds…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Found Guilty…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close