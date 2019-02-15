Asian Doll Just Broke The Internet With This One

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Tis the season, to be sweet and bare a few treats, right in time for Valentine’s Day. Watch @AsianDoll a former high school drop out from the DFW Metroplex break the internet based off her lyrical skill alone. 1017 Records is sure enough shining bright thus far 2019 courtesy of the legend Gucci Mane. The Icy Girl Princess whips out a sword, some lingerie, a few ice pieces of ice and even a Rolls Royce all in one visual called “Grandson”. Peep out the bar delivery on this slow melonic type of style, for the nation.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)