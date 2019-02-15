CLOSE
T.I. Explains The Diss Track Against Floyd

The Atlanta pioneer has apparently made up his mind as to why Floyd Mayweather is acting the way he is . Backing up the diss song T.I. released, listen to his factual opinion and decide on who’s side you agree with.  Press play as T.i.  drops some extra gems on how to be solid and successful with out being a sell out in the industry.

