T.I. Explains The Diss Track Against Floyd

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The Atlanta pioneer has apparently made up his mind as to why Floyd Mayweather is acting the way he is . Backing up the diss song T.I. released, listen to his factual opinion and decide on who’s side you agree with. Press play as T.i. drops some extra gems on how to be solid and successful with out being a sell out in the industry.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)