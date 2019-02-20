Black History Month 2019: Erykah Badu

0 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the singer/actor–Erykah Badu.
Birth Date: February 26, 1971
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Fun Facts:
- Erykah Badu’s real name is Erica Abi Wright
- Erykah Badu briefly attending the HBCU Grambling State University
- Erykah Badu lives a vegan lifestyle
- Erykah Badu has a child with Andre 3000 (of OutKast), Roc Nation artist Jay Electronica, and The D.O.C.
- Erykah Badu played the role of Sister in 2019 film ‘What Men Want,’ starring Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan
- Erykah Badu has been one of the leading voices behind the Neo-Soul genre
We thank you for your contributions Erykah Badu.
