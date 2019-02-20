Black History Month 2019
Black History Month 2019: Erykah Badu

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the singer/actor–Erykah Badu.

Bad Boy Reunion Tour

Birth Date: February 26, 1971

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Fun Facts: 

  • Erykah Badu’s real  name is Erica Abi Wright
  • Erykah Badu briefly attending the HBCU Grambling State University
  • Erykah Badu lives a vegan lifestyle
  • Erykah Badu has a child with Andre 3000 (of OutKast), Roc Nation artist Jay Electronica, and The D.O.C.
  • Erykah Badu played the role of Sister in 2019 film ‘What Men Want,’ starring Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan
  • Erykah Badu has been one of the leading voices behind the Neo-Soul genre

We thank you for your contributions Erykah Badu.

Black History Month 2019: Erykah Badu (PHOTOS)
2011 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
