Soulja Boy Just Put A Ban on Gucci

Young Draco has used his platform along with a few more artist to blast Gucci for the offensive black face sweater. Press play for the legit tone that Soulja Boy felt due to Gucci’s decision to sell it. Gucci did apologize prior to Soulja video post expressing their sincerity’s and the mass removal of the item from stores. Although the $890 turtle neck with red lip item has been removed. Gucci is under the heat for the lack of black designers.

