Black History Month 2019: Dr. Dre

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the rapper turned entrepreneur–Dr. Dre.

Los Angeles Chapter Presents The Recording Academy Honors - Show

Source: Todd Williamson Archive / Getty

Birth Date: February 18, 1965

Hometown: Compton, California

Fun Facts: 

  • Dr. Dre partnered with Jimmy Iovine to launch Beats Electronics LLC (which is responsible for making the popular Beats by Dr. Dre headphones)
  • Dr. Dre was a member of the controversial rap group N.W.A.
  • Dr. Dre is responsible for developing acts like The Game, Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar
  • Dr. Dre is married to Nicole Young and has 6 kids
  • Dr. Dre created his own record label called Aftermath Entertainment

We thank you for your contributions Dr. Dre.

Black History Month 2019: Dr. Dre (PHOTOS)
