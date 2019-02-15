Black History Month 2019: Dr. Dre

0 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the rapper turned entrepreneur–Dr. Dre.
Birth Date: February 18, 1965
Hometown: Compton, California
Fun Facts:
- Dr. Dre partnered with Jimmy Iovine to launch Beats Electronics LLC (which is responsible for making the popular Beats by Dr. Dre headphones)
- Dr. Dre was a member of the controversial rap group N.W.A.
- Dr. Dre is responsible for developing acts like The Game, Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar
- Dr. Dre is married to Nicole Young and has 6 kids
- Dr. Dre created his own record label called Aftermath Entertainment
We thank you for your contributions Dr. Dre.
