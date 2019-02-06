Girls World Expo: Sign Up For Advisory Boards

Girls Advisory Board

One of the unique aspects to the success of our Girls Word Expo is the leadership exhibited by the Girls Advisory Board.

Each additional girl on the Advisory Board takes a leadership role over their key component, such as Art, Science, Social Media/Public Relations, Entertainment, & Speakers.

Below are the various advisory boards that you can sign up for:

Chairperson You're the leader of the leaders! You have the interest, enthusiasm, organizational skills, flexibility and commitment to engage and inspire others to make your Girls World Expo the best event your area has ever seen! Duties: Be the student representative for your community's Girls World Expo

Lead the student committees/coordinators

Be the liaison for public relations and the public-facing icon of your community’s Girls World Expo

Open the show with a welcome and introduction speech at the Expo

Assist in presenting awards to the Girl of Merit honorees

Facilitate and trouble throughout event day Social Media/Public Relations Manager Communicating in your passion and this is your chance to show. Girls World Expo is coming in your community and your job is to let world know that by way of social media, press releases, word of mouth and every other medium at your disposal. Be creative, enthusiastic and consistent. Duties Coordinate with local schools, non-profit and teen organizations to promote the event.

Provide event organizers feedback on press releases, e-blasts and other marketing tools.

Promote the Girl of Merit Ceremony by sharing the details of program and encouraging nominations.

Take photos and video the day of the event to be added to the GWE website and social platforms.

Participate in a grassroots marketing campaign, hanging posters, emailing expo information and share on social media. Speaker/Seminar Coordinator You know the current interests and concerns of your peers, and you know successful women throughout the community who would be inspiring speakers about those subjects. You’re ready, willing and able to be part of a team that invites local speakers to be part of Girls World Expo. Duties Help develop and approve seminar topics for your Expo.

Reach out to each speaker/workshop leader prior to the expo with detailed event info.

Be their point person the day of, providing direction and assistance

Find volunteers to introduce speakers before each session (4-6 people)

Send thank you notes and follow up with participants. Entertainment and Demo Stage Manager Girls just want to have fun and you will see that they do. You know who the class acts are in your community, and this is a chance to put them center stage a Girls World Expo. Dance groups, musician, show choirs, self-defense, yoga-mix it up! Duties: Find Interesting and unique local entertainment for the show (4-8 acts)

Use your command of the stage to do intros, provide information and direction throughout the day.

Manage the entertainment stage timeline during the Expo

Send thank you notes and follow up with participants Bright Ideas/Science Coordinator Share your interest in and enthusiasm for science. As the Science Coordinator, you will be telling schools throughout your area about Bright Ideas, the girls World Expo science exhibit, and encouraging them to send their best future scientists and their research work to your Expo. Duties: Be the lead liaison to schools for the Bright Ideas science exhibit

Send the call for entries letter/application to all the science teachers and science associations in your area.

Follow up with personal contact to encourage participation

Coordinate all entries

Set up and design the science display at your Expo.

Supervise the area, including returning projects to participants at the show’s conclusion.

Send thank you notes and follow up with participants. Art Show Coordinator Van Gogh. Warhol. Dali. You and other artists your age are the next generation. As the Art Show Coordinator you will have an opportunities to use your creative and persuasive skills and help make Girls World Expo a giant gallery displaying original art of all kings, made by local girls like you. Duties: Be the lead liaison to schools for the Girls World Expo art show.

Send the call for entries letter/application to all the art teachers and art associations in our area.

Follow up with personal contact to encourage participation.

Coordinate all entries

Set up and design the art display at your Expo.

Supervise the area, including returning artwork to participants at the show’s conclusion.

Send thank you notes and follow up with participants.

Girls World Expo: Sign Up For Advisory Boards

