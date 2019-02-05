CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery

3 reads
Leave a comment
Freeway

Source: @Justinmyview / R1 Digital

Back in 2015, Philly rapper Freeway announced he was diagnosed with End Stage Renal Disease. It’s the highest level of chronic kidney disease that affects the organs’ ability to purify the body’s blood. Free entered hemodialysis to keep his kidneys functioning and now he’s been given the green light to attain a new kidney.

In a statement issued to The Source, Freeway’s management team confirmed that his surgery was a success. “He is now in recovery,” the statement reads. “He thanks you all for your prayers!!!” On Freeway’s end, he posted a video to his Instagram account of him prepping for surgery at the hospital. “I’m going under now!” he wrote. “Thanks for all the love & support! Pray for me!!”

Since his diagnosis, Free has been devoted to organizations dedicated to assisting those with conditions like his. He’s partnered with the National Kidney Foundation and the American Kidney Fund. In 2016, the National Kidney Foundation reported that African American make up over 35 percent of people who use dialysis to treat kidney failure. Health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are also contributors to kidney failure.

RELATED: Freeway Updates Fans On Kidney Transplant Status, Shares Look Inside ‘Think Free’ Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares Encouraging Words At Meek Mill Rally

Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 7 hours ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 9 hours ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 14 hours ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 24 hours ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 1 day ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 3 days ago
02.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close