Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Leave it up to Blac Youngsta and his inner voices to paint the perfect portrait of rich a “rich rapper rant” when you have too much drip to trip. Press play for 3 reasons to laugh and live a little while the CMG affliate stunts off a few 100 thousands worth of possessions in front of your own eyes. SuperBowl 53, may be his first one of this wealth alert, so excuse his behavior.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: