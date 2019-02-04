CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Dirk Nowitzki Will Play in His 14th All Star Game

The NBA has added Dirk Nowitzki as a “special roster addition” to play in the All-Star Game. Dirk is the leading foreign-born scorer in NBA history and has suited up this year for a record 21st season with the Dallas Mavs.

