Kruz Newz: Dirk Nowitzki Will Play in His 14th All Star Game

The NBA has added Dirk Nowitzki as a “special roster addition” to play in the All-Star Game. Dirk is the leading foreign-born scorer in NBA history and has suited up this year for a record 21st season with the Dallas Mavs.

BREAKING: Dirk Nowitzki WILL play in his 14th all-star game! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/wSKKqcq8EC — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) February 1, 2019

The NBA has added Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade as “special roster additions” to play in the All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/JvK6IVLS3Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2019

