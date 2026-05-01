Urban One is making major noise on Wall Street, and if you’ve been watching the market, you already know this isn’t by accident.

Shares of Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE & UONEK) jumped big Friday, climbing over 38% and landing around $7.20. So what’s behind the surge? Simple, it’s a power move right here in Dallas.

Urban One just announced it’s acquiring two major radio stations, KKDA and KRNB, while selling off KZMJ. In plain terms, they’re reshuffling their lineup to go stronger where it matters. This move expands the reach in the DFW and puts Urban One on some of the most powerful frequencies in the city.

And let’s be real, this isn’t just about radio. This is about ecosystem building.

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Urban One is doubling down on local content, community connection, and advertising power. That means more ears, more engagement, and more dollars flowing in, not just from radio, but from their growing digital platforms too. We’re talking streaming, online content, social, ALL of that is about to scale up.

Now let’s talk numbers without getting too technical. The stock is moving with momentum, it’s climbing fast in the short term, which tells us investors are paying attention. Yes, it’s still recovering from a longer slump, but right now? The energy is shifting.

Key levels to watch:

• Resistance around $7.50 (that’s where it’s been fighting to break through)

• Support around $5.50 (a solid floor if things dip)

But here’s the real takeaway, this is a growth play.

Urban One is positioning itself for the future of media: local + digital + culture. And if executed right, Dallas is just the beginning.

Bottom line? This might be one of those moments where you don’t just watch, you move.

Because when culture meets strategy the numbers usually follow.