Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Well if its not obvious to address the elephant in the room mission accomplished. Take a sneak peek at the Wildest improve rap battle on the internet. Soulja Boy holds it down as much as possible during the wild style battle against his opponents on the red squad. Press play for the bars, in which there seemed to be no limits. Did Big Draco hold it down or nah.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: