Convicted Texas Killer And Wife Share Their Story From Prison [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Convicted Texas killer, Eric Williams, and his wife, Kim Williams, recently shared their story from prison.

Eric was convicted of killing 3 high powered people in 2013 in Kaufman County, Texas (about 40 minutes outside of Dallas) who were involved with his legal case regarding stolen computers: Mark Hasse (Kaufman County Assistant District Attorney), Mike McLelland (District Attorney), and Mike’s wife Cynthia McLelland.

Author Kathryn Casey, who wrote a book on the couple titled “In Plain Sight” was able to get the only interview that exists.

Their punishment? Eric is currently on death row and his wife Kim got 40 years in state prison.

Inside The Mind Of Eric Williams: ‘One Of The Most Notorious Texas Killers’ https://t.co/eQ5JvhLEEv — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) February 1, 2019

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.