Convicted Texas Killer And Wife Share Their Story From Prison [VIDEO]

Convicted Texas killer, Eric Williams, and his wife, Kim Williams, recently shared their story from prison.

Eric was convicted of killing 3 high powered people in 2013 in Kaufman County, Texas (about 40 minutes outside of Dallas) who were involved with his legal case regarding stolen computers: Mark Hasse (Kaufman County Assistant District Attorney), Mike McLelland (District Attorney), and Mike’s wife Cynthia McLelland.

Author Kathryn Casey, who wrote a book on the couple titled “In Plain Sight” was able to get the only interview that exists.

Their punishment? Eric is currently on death row and his wife Kim got 40 years in state prison.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

crime , murder , prison , Texas , TM

