Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres. Obama Instead

The Golden State Warriors skipped out on a White House visit for the second year in a row, and decided to visit a former president instead.

The NBA Championship team opted to visit former President Barack Obama in Washington, DC ahead of their game against the Warriors. A source revealed that Obama visited with the team for around an hour, but more details weren’t given on the meeting.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Where was Steve Kerr though….

