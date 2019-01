Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Raising The Bar one week at a time, Fort Worth’s own @LuvenChanting, win’s her way into the second week slot. Press play and learn a couple reasons why she maybe the next young talent out of Texas to blow. Even DFW’s legend Dj Duffey (@IwantDjDuffey) grants Enchanting her co-sign. Peep out the vibes from Enchanting and her new single “Sincerely You”.

