Have You Ever Heard Of Miranda Pellishay

Press play and check out the first artist of 2019’s Raising The Bar feature on The Night Show Flight Show. Miranda Pellishay is kicking off the year pushing her latest single “Your Opinion Sucks” . Taking advantage of all opportunities encouraged her the most to submit her song and full fill her passion to greatness. Follow her on Instagram @Pellishay. Subscribe to the vibe via her youtube channel .

